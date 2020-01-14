LongHair Records is your new record store

LongHair Records, LLC is a record store that opened up about 10 months ago. In addition to buying, selling, and trading vintage vinyl, VHS, cassettes, and strange tomes, they have been involved in hosting local touring bands that have flavors they lie and whose taste they want to share. Owner Ehren Salazar-Marcrum discussed the new store and what you can expect.

If you have pre-loved LPS, 45’s, cassettes, VHS, stereo equipment, or books in need of a new home, LongHair Records is the place to relocate them for you by offering hard-to-beat cash and trade offers.

For your convenience, they can schedule a time for you to drop off, or they can come to you! Buyers are also available during open hours, or any time where collections may be processed on the spot, if small enough and time allow.

LongHair Records’ believes in fair pricing in buying, selling, and trading. They have worked with collectors throughout the world for decades, professionally, personally, and amicably. They seek new homes for your records, ones that will love them as much as you have. They want to reward you for sharing with them and spreading your music. When they sell a record, they want you to love it so they can ensure you acquire it at a fair value.

LongHair Records, LLC

1321 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Store Hours:

12 PM – 6 PM

Wednesday – Sunday

Open later by whim.

Also available by appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...