Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade serves freshly squeezed lemonade

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is a locally owned and operated business that specializes in handcrafted Hawaiian lemonade made from fresh pureed fruit, organic cane sugar, and alkaline water. Owner Michael Gutierrez discussed more on his business and what you can expect from them.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade offers many unique flavors, like the Lava Flow Lemonade, Lilikoi, Butterfly Pea Flower Mojito, and Blue Hawaiian. In addition to their fresh lemonades, they also offer a variety of food options. Their Acai bowls topped with fresh fruit, granola, and local honey will be sure to impress!

They also offer Avocado Toast, Overnight Oats, and Chia Seed Pudding. With gluten-free options, sugar alternatives, and home-made nut butter, they are sure there is something everyone in your family can enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...