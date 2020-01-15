Acton Academy Albuquerque is reinventing education

Acton Academy Albuquerque is a school focused on building entrepreneurial spirit, critical thinking and problem-solving. Head of the School Shannon Baldwin discussed the school and how it could be a great alternative for your child’s education.

Their model turns traditional learning upside down to empower students to take charge of their own learning, discover their passions, and become compassionate, independent thinkers. Their students embark on a hero’s journey: leaving their comfort zone to take on new challenges, meet mentors and fellow travelers, overcome failures, and return with something new to offer the world.

Acton Academy Albuquerque is an alternative to traditional education for out-of-the-box thinkers and entrepreneurs, and to generally challenge parents to think more deeply about what they want for their children’s education.

Open House

February 3rd

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

6901 San Antonio Dr. NE

