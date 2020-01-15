Animal Humane New Mexico highlights Pet of the Week

Every week, Animal Humane New Mexico brings in their adoptable, Pet of the Week. Fundraising Events & Merchandising Associate Manager Madison Beets spoke more about their pet of the week, and their upcoming adoption event.

Meet Nova, a lovable, 2-years-old, Labrador Retriever cross. She came as an owner surrender and is looking for her new forever home. She is a gorgeous girl with a shiny coat who will bring both beauty and fun to your life. She is already housebroken and enjoys the company of other dogs. She loves to play with toys and would love to challenge you to a game of tug. Chew toys are another favorite of hers. She knows how to “sit” and “shake,” so maybe you can shake on a deal that lets her cuddle with you on the couch while you watch your favorite show.

In exchange for the cuddles, she promises to always greet you politely with a wagging tail and a smile and to love you unconditionally as only a dog can.

Deal?

Then come on by to shake on it!

Event details

Furr-Ever Yours Adoption Event

Friday, February 14th

This event is being held at both of Animal Humane’s adoption centers.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

