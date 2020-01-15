barre3 is your new boutique exercise studio

barre3 is a brand new boutique exercise studio located off of Academy Rd and Wyoming Blvd. Owner Sarah Levant discussed more about the education and the opening of the studio.

barre3’s mission is to teach people to be balanced in the body and empowered from within!

barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness. Their workouts are derived from Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapist to truly balance your body. What they love about barre3 is that they celebrate modifications so whether you have not moved your body in months, are recovering from injury, or are a competitive marathon runner, you will find a way to be successful in your workout at barre3.

Ready to join them? Come take a class! You can sign up through their website, or call the studio at (505) 208-2494 or email them at abq@barre3.com.

