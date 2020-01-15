Innovative thinking in Native American arts with the School for Advanced Research

Founded in 1907, The School for Advanced Research (SAR) is a non-profit organization located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, dedicated to furthering creativity and innovative thinking in Native American arts and the social sciences (with a particular focus on anthropology, archaeology, and Latino Studies). Director of Public Programs Meredith Schweitzer discussed more about the organization, their membership program, the Creative Thought Forum Lecture series, and Indian Arts Research Center Tours.

SAR is home to the Indian Arts Research Center (IARC), with nearly 12,000 works spanning from the sixth century to the present, the IARC is one of the nation’s most important Southwest Native American art research collections. Through prestigious scholar residency and artist fellowship programs, public programs, and SAR Press, SAR advances intellectual inquiry in order to better understand humankind in an increasingly global and interconnected world.

SAR offers a wide range of programs for the public led by leading experts including lectures, artist talks, collections and campus tours, and regional educational trips.

The School for Advanced Research is proud to present a full spring and summer of public programs including the continuation of their 2019/2020 Creative Thought Forum series.

Upcoming events

Creative Thought Forum Lecture // Chaco Landscapes: Sensory and Political Engagements with Place with Ruth Van Dyke

Thursday, February 13

6:30 PM

St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe

Cost: FREE for SAR members, $10 not-yet-members

