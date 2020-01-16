Bankruptcy is not a life a sentence

The Law Office of George “Dave” Giddens, P.C. began in 1997 as a solo practice with an emphasis on bankruptcy. Now known as Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C., the firm has grown to include 2 shareholders and 2 associate attorneys with a wide range of expertise in different practice areas. President & Founder Dave Giddens discussed about a free resource guide available for those considering filing for bankruptcy.

They serve individuals, small business owners, and bankers in the areas of bankruptcy (creditors and debtors), and also have experience in matters relating to business law, commercial litigation, and commercial real estate transactions.

Dave Giddens, the founder of the firm, attributes the firm’s growth to his commitment to outstanding service in all aspects of the client experience. He says, “When clients walk through the door, we take the time to explore their unique situation and come up with the best solution for them.”

