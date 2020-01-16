How to avoid leaky gut syndrome with Dr. Stevie

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body. He stopped by to discuss what foods and ways to avoid Leaky Gut Syndrome.
Here are some of the symptoms for Leaky Gut Syndrom
- Gas and Bloating
- Food Sensitivities
- Autoimmune Disease
- Chronic Fatigue
- Anxiety/Depression
- Joint Pain
- Headaches/Migraines
- Digestives Problems
Some foods to avoid that causes Leaky Gut Syndrom
- Gluten
- Dairy Products
- Refined Grains
- GMO Food
Here are some foods to eat if you want to prevent Leaky Gut Syndrome, or if you have it and want to heal it:
- Probiotics
- Bone Broth
- Cooked Vegetables
- Foods high in Amino Acids
- Pears
- Blueberries
- Organic Wild Meats
- Sprouted Rice (Long Cooked)
