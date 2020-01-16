How to avoid leaky gut syndrome with Dr. Stevie

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body. He stopped by to discuss what foods and ways to avoid Leaky Gut Syndrome.

Here are some of the symptoms for Leaky Gut Syndrom

Gas and Bloating

Food Sensitivities

Autoimmune Disease

Chronic Fatigue

Anxiety/Depression

Joint Pain

Headaches/Migraines

Digestives Problems

Some foods to avoid that causes Leaky Gut Syndrom

Gluten

Dairy Products

Refined Grains

GMO Food

Here are some foods to eat if you want to prevent Leaky Gut Syndrome, or if you have it and want to heal it:

Probiotics

Bone Broth

Cooked Vegetables

Foods high in Amino Acids

Pears

Blueberries

Organic Wild Meats

Sprouted Rice (Long Cooked)

