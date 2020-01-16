Toughest Monster Truck Tour is partnering with KRQE Cares

This year, the Monster Truck Tour is partnering up with KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign to make a huge difference within our community. Monster Truck Driver Brandon Budd and KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discussed the partnership and how you can participate.

You can go to any SHOE DEPT and SHOE DEPOT ENCORE to purchase a pair of shoes for KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids and receive a pair of vouchers for tickets to the show.

Event details

Monster trucks competing in racing, wheelie and freestyle competitions. PLUS, freestyle motocross. Monster Truck line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Buckshot, Twisted Addiction, Kamikaze, and Vendetta.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Friday & Saturday, January 17 & 18

7:30 PM

Santa Ana Star Center

Pit Party before each event from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Free pit passes are available at Message Envy in Rio Rancho and Shoe Department

Like this: Like Loading...