West End Productions presents ‘Black Company’

West End Productions presents Black Comedy by Peter Shaffer. Actors Weston Simons, who plays Brindsley Miller, and Rikki Carroll, who plays Carol Melkett, discussed the show’s production.

The one-act play will have you laughing nonstop. Lovesick and desperate, young sculptor Brindsley Miller and his debutante fiancée, Carol Melkett, have spruced up his apartment with furniture and objets d’art “borrowed” from Harold, the antique collector next door who is away for the weekend.

WEST END PRODUCTIONS is a theatre company dedicated to creating top-quality theatre, film, and video, with a primary focus on writers from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales past and present.

Event details

Three Weekends

Friday, January 24 – February 9.

Friday & Saturday: 7:30 PM

Sunday: 2 PM

Like this: Like Loading...