Are you stuck in a rut? Leon Brie helps you get unstuck

Ever felt like you were stuck in a rut? Bestselling author of How to Get Unstuck, Leon Brie, visits New Mexico Living to talk about his new book.

If you’ve ever said: ‘same story, different day’, then you can relate to 2 out of 3 Americans who say they are trapped in the same daily routine. In fact, a recent study into the domestic lives of Americans revealed that many people feel like their day to day life rarely strays from the predictable.

According to Leon Brie, “If you want to feel happy, be successful, and have a thriving life, then you can’t be stuck in a rut.”

How To Get Unstuck teaches readers how to break free of the daily rut and start focusing on their personal and professional growth and success, so that they can get to the next level.

How to Get Unstuck is available where books are sold.

