Bring your business culture to life with Nature Matters

Nature Matters is an organization that helps business owners and managers increase employee engagement. They do this through nature-inspired team building activities that improve business culture, communication, and collaboration. Dr. Jenny Lloyd-Strovas and her special guest, Buddy, discussed the program and how you can have your company participate.

While organizations want their employees to give their best and to be invested in the company’s success, 70% of American employees are not engaged in their jobs.

Dr. Jenny Lloyd-Strovas helps companies engage their employees through innovative and customized team-building experiences. Their programs are innovative because they incorporate nature into every activity and they’re customized to fit the needs of individual businesses and employees.

They offer 1 hour, half-day, and full-day workshops. They also offer a 3-month employee engagement program for companies who want to take team building a step further and integrate lasting strategies into their business culture.

Like this: Like Loading...