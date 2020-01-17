Dining with a view, an experience you’ve never had before

Throughout the month of January, we’ve covered trying new things as part of your new year’s resolution. This week’s local guide continues on that with a new type of dining experience.

Ten 3 – 10, 300 feet above sea level, is a new dining experience with a great view.

Located at the top of Sandia Peak, the only way to reach it is to ride the Sandia Peak Tramway. Because there isn’t any road access, you’ll have to plan ahead, and reservations are required for a fine dining experience in their restaurant.

Whether you have arrived early for your reservations or just dropping in after a hike, their lounge has open seating with amazing views.

Bar Hours

Wednesday-Monday

11 AM – 10 PM

Closed on Tuesdays

Fine Dining Hours

Wednesday – Monday

5 PM – 10 PM

Closed on Tuesdays

Tramway Hours

Wednesday – Monday

9 AM – 8 PM

Closed on Tuesdays

