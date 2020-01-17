Half-price at the Biopark and more with ABQ to Do

ABQ to Do highlights events happening this weekend in the Duke City.

Half-Price weekend at the BioPark: Visit the Zoo, Aquarium & Botanic Garden for half-price single admission this Saturday & Sunday.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano is an institution tasked with the dissemination, preservation, and promotion of the Mexican culture, both at home and abroad. With an artistic career spanning more than 50 years, the company reflects the work of Mexico’s leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costumes. Silvia Lozano dedicates herself to preserving the originality and authenticity of Mexican dance. The company’s performances infuse each dance with its traditional meaning and history.

Friday, January 17th, 2020, 7:30 PM

Popejoy Hall

Start that New Year’s resolution to get in shape at any of the five Bernalillo County Fitness Centers: Fitness is something we think about year-round but maybe it’s time to start that New Years Resolution to get in better shape. Bernalillo County has five fitness centers from the South Valley to the North Valley, and even in the East Mountains.

The cost is only $10 a month, free for veterans and seniors 60 and over.

