New Mexico Film Producer debuts film ‘Nina’

Paul J. Lucero is a local film producer who is premiering his latest episodic film called Nina. The film is about the struggles of a young female boxer who is faced with a life-changing decision following the death of her mother, who was a world champion boxer herself.

One hundred percent of the cast and crew involved with Nina are local to New Mexico.

Paul has worked on a number of other films and productions, however, this is his first personal project.

Event details

Saturday, January 18th, 2020

5 PM – 7 PM – Four showings total

South Broadway Cultural Center

