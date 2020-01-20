Community

Enchiladas so good they’ll make more than your fork jealous

The Jealous Fork offers something unique to the Duke City. Founded by owner and Chef Josh Kennon in October 2019, The Jealous Fork specializes in a unique Build-Your-Own-Enchiladas. Kennon stopped by to talk about the restaurant’s history and an overview of the enchilada building experience.

The Jealous Fork is located near Uptown.
6904 Menaul Blvd NE, Ste D

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz NM Red Chile Sauce
  • 4oz NM Green Chile Sauce
  • 3-Yellow Corn Tortillas
  • 6oz Braised Prime Brisket
  • 2oz Graded Oaxaca Cheese
  • 1 oz Diced Yellow Onion
  • 1 Large Egg
  • 1 Ripe Avocado
  • 2oz Mexican Crema

Prep:

  • Heat both sauce in a saucepan.
  • Heat brisket in pan.
  • Shred Oaxaca Cheese.
  • Dice Yellow Onion (1/4″ dice)
  • Heat oven to 425°.

Instructions:

  • Warm corn tortillas in a pan using a nonstick spray or vegetable oil
  • Put 2oz of brisket in each tortilla, roll to a uniform size
  • Place tortillas in a clay Cazuela Sauce and sprinkle cheese
  • Bake in the oven until cheese is slightly golden brown
  • While the dish is baking, cook your egg to the desired temperature
  • Garnish with Onion, Avocado, Crema, and Egg
  • Enjoy!

