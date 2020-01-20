Enchiladas so good they’ll make more than your fork jealous

The Jealous Fork offers something unique to the Duke City. Founded by owner and Chef Josh Kennon in October 2019, The Jealous Fork specializes in a unique Build-Your-Own-Enchiladas. Kennon stopped by to talk about the restaurant’s history and an overview of the enchilada building experience.

The Jealous Fork is located near Uptown.

6904 Menaul Blvd NE, Ste D

Ingredients:

4 oz NM Red Chile Sauce

4oz NM Green Chile Sauce

3-Yellow Corn Tortillas

6oz Braised Prime Brisket

2oz Graded Oaxaca Cheese

1 oz Diced Yellow Onion

1 Large Egg

1 Ripe Avocado

2oz Mexican Crema

Prep:

Heat both sauce in a saucepan.

Heat brisket in pan.

Shred Oaxaca Cheese.

Dice Yellow Onion (1/4″ dice)

Heat oven to 425°.

Instructions:

Warm corn tortillas in a pan using a nonstick spray or vegetable oil

Put 2oz of brisket in each tortilla, roll to a uniform size

Place tortillas in a clay Cazuela Sauce and sprinkle cheese

Bake in the oven until cheese is slightly golden brown

While the dish is baking, cook your egg to the desired temperature

Garnish with Onion, Avocado, Crema, and Egg

Enjoy!

