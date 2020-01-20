Is flossing important? Bosque Dental explains why

Bosque Dental has the latest diagnostic technology, including panoramic and 3D imaging. They are a state of the art dental office, offering same-day crowns, inlays, and onlays. They also provide single and denture supported implant services, as well as orthodontic treatment with clear aligners. Office Manager Tracy Pederson discussed the importance of good dental care with some tips on how to keep your mouth in a healthy condition.

Their office accepts most major insurances as well as Medicaid dental plans. They have an in-house discount plan that can be purchased by non-insurance patients to assist with treatment costs.

In addition to standard dental services, they also offer the latest in facial rejuvenation, such as Botox and dermal fillers, all provided by a licensed practitioner.

