K&K Skin Products promotes its anti-wrinkle serum

K&K Skin Products is a skincare company that combines pure, premium oils with a cutting edge patent-pending molecule. It was founded by two sisters-in-law (Kristina and Katie) that couldn’t be any more different. One is a biochemist, while the other is a natural ingredient artisan. The duo’s mission is simple – to merge the beauty of nature with the power of science to create the most potent skin-care products on the market. Founders Kristina Trujillo and Katie Uilk discussed more on who they are and where you can find them.

The pair have used their unique talents to formulate an exclusive, topical product that can only be purchased through K&K. The product is formulated with the patent-pending BioVer-X molecule. The BioVer-X molecule was discovered at UNM, and it has cosmetic results far superior to even the most high-end ingredients on the market. In fact, the results rival those of harsh and invasive procedures such as fillers, laser treatments, and Botox injections.

K&K has been invited to participate in the EcoLuxe Lounge gifting suites at both the Sundance film festival and at the pre-Oscars.

Like this: Like Loading...