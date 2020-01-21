Community

Soo Bak Seoul Bowl brings Korean cuisine to the Duke City

Soo Bak Seoul Bowl, from Chef John Katrinak and located in Nob Hill of Albuquerque, NM, is a Korean fusion restaurant seeking to provide authentic, handcrafted flavors of Korea. Serving up fast, casual bibimbap, Korean tacos, seasonal selections from a kimchi bar, and more.

The opening of the restaurant was the inevitable step after six successful years concocting Korean cuisine out of a 1972 Chevy P30 Step Van. Soo Bak Seoul Bowl is located in a renovated Route 66 automobile garage formerly known as Kitchen’s Auto Shop at 111 Hermosa Dr. SE. The comfortable, 66-seat dining area allows guests to take a seat at the family table to experience the flavors of the Korean countryside.

