The New Mexico Philharmonic presents ‘Motzart & Beyond’

The New Mexico Philharmonic is a professional orchestra that performs over 30 concerts each season in the Albuquerque area. They are proud to present Mozart & Beyond: Fundraising Special. Principal Flute Valerie Potter sat down and discussed the show and how you can participate.

Begin with one of Mozart’s most loved overtures, Overture to The Marriage of Figaro. Then, fingers will fly as guitar great Jason Vieaux is front and center for Jonathan Leshnoff’s tuneful, vividly rhythmic Guitar Concerto followed by Vivaldi’s Guitar Concerto in D Major, RV 93. The night concludes with two of Mozart’s wondrous short symphonies: No. 25—his first “tragic” symphony, and No. 35—the “Haffner”—with its exhilarating last movement often compared to the overture that begins this magnificent night of music.

Event details

Mozart & Beyond: Fundraising Special

Saturday, January 25th, 2020

6 PM

Popejoy Hall

203 Cornell Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

