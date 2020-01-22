He’s known for his roles in such films as Easy A, and John Tucker Must Die, as well as the hit CW series Gossip Girl and the Netflix juggernaut You, playing Joe Goldberg, a man who, at best, is a socially awkward, hopeless romantic, or at worst, a maniacal serial killer. Actor Penn Badgley joined New Mexico Living to talk about blending his work as an actor with his life dedicated to serving others, as well as his event at UNM.

Titled Service and Self-Discovery: An Evening with Penn Badgley, the public will have the opportunity to enjoy a night of stories, questions, and answers about his personal journey. Badgley will discuss how he balances life in the entertainment industry with a deep dedication to serving others and a guiding sense of purpose.

Event details

Service and Self-Discovery: An Evening with Penn Badgley

Wednesday, January 22th, 2020

7 PM – 9 PM

Student Union Building Ballrooms

University of New Mexico

Like this: Like Loading...