Celebrate National Pie Day with Village Inn

Village Inn has been service made from scratch pancakes for over 60 years. They serve “The Best Pies In America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for Free On Wednesdays. Operations Director John Christopher stopped by to talk about National Pie Day, what they’re offering, and all the pies you can order.

National Pie Day is January 23rd, but Village Inn has been celebrating all week long. From January 20th – 23rd, you can have one of their famous pies for $2 off.

Don’t forget you can join their E-Club! It’s easy to sign up and you have the opportunity to get free stuff through Village Inn.

