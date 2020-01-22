Come adopt Viva, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

Come meet, Viva, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a sweet, 2 years-old boxer cross. She is ready for her forever home.

Viva has been described as a “friendly, happy dog who loves attention” and also happens to be an “excellent ballplayer”. She has a relaxed demeanor and wagged her way through her behavior assessments. She has lived with dogs and is here with her best friend Luna. She knows “sit” and walks nicely on leash and likes to stay near to her person. She is ready for her forever home and will make a wonderful family member. Please stop by to see her so you can fall in love with her sweet face and affectionate personality!

Games you can play with your pet indoors during the cold and winter months:

You can do anything indoors that you do outdoors while working with what you have available. For example, you can play fetch if you have a long hallway in your home.

You can work on behavioral training.

Studies show that 15 minutes of mental stimulation has the same impact as 45 minutes of physical stimulation.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in our care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

