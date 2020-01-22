The New Mexico Home & Remodeling Show isn’t your old-timey home show. This event is fun! Remodeling Design Expert Steve Appolloni and Event Expert David Griffin discussed the event and what you can expect.

With technology taking center stage, a great contest to win a valuable countertop, the first hour is free so folks can save money, free parking and great entertainment this is a home show you don’t want to miss. There will be live entertainment from 11a-2pm both days, pianist singer/songwriter, Ryan Clement. Owner of Grandma’s Music, Mr. Clement is a truly gifted musician who has put together a set of music that only he can. Great music from the last four decades with live piano to make the music come alive.

Euro Fe Remodeling, the event sponsor, will be giving away a new Granite Countertop at the event at 3 PM on Sunday. To win, you must be 18 years old and a resident of the greater Albuquerque area.

