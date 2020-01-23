Eyemart Express is opening its third location in the Duke City

Since opening our doors in 1990, Eyemart Express has been driven by a singular focus: to make quality eyewear that is affordable, quick, and stylish. As a doctor-founded company, they understand that their success and innovation stem from maintaining great relationships with optometrists and optical experts across the country. They also believe in building a strong relationship with their customers and use their feedback to develop top-selling private label brands from lab to shelf. Through state-of-the-art lab technology, merchandising and online marketing, they continue to bring excitement back to the eye care industry.

In Albuquerque, Eyemart is opening its third location. During the grand opening, they will be giving away tons of prizes, and the first 25 families who show up will receive a voucher for free kid’s glasses.

