Dysonna Theatrical Art & Fashion Scholarship Awards Show benefits inspiring models

Dysonna Theatrical Art and Fashion Scholarship Awards Show is a production acclaimed for providing a platform for designers and models. They are hosting their 2nd Annual Theatrical Fashion Show for Designers & Models Scholarship Award Gala, where fashion, art, beauty, and imagination reigned. Fashion Coordinator Jimmie Wolf and Fashion Assistant Esperanza Gonzales discussed the show and how the scholarship will benefit inspiring models.

Dysonna Theatrical Art and Fashion Show will award a $1000 gift an endowed scholarship to an art student. The first recipients of the DYSONNA Scholarship will be named and awarded the night of the gala event. The scholarship will be awarded annually to an artist who demonstrates exceptional talent in the business of Art, whose educational endeavors are limited by financial constraints.

The theme this year is “Impressions of Love’” whose purpose is to highlight and define the impressions of love and beauty in an eclectic manner for women of all ages and backgrounds. They were each given a form of expression by God to be used as a beacon of light for others. With “Impressions of Love” they explore the different ways to administer love through our gifts. Artists can join Dysonna on the journey to learn more about themselves and unlock their form of impression. They are devoted to highlighting the gifts and talents of others. Dysonna will explore those impressions scene by scene. They hope to inspire and provide an opportunity for others to walk in their called purpose and empower all forms of artists everywhere, Dysonna takes women and men of all ages, shapes, and races to create a dynamic powerhouse of a show that all audiences can relate to.

The event combines a live fashion show presented by several fashion designers, art, music, theatre choreography, fashion, hair, makeup and awards that are displayed collectively in a stellar presentation. In essence, Dysonna Theatrical Art and Fashion Show created Dysonna Awards to give designers and models a platform to showcase, recognize and promote their artistic profession.

Event details

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Red Carpet Guests Arrival: 2 PM

Theatrical Art and Fashion Show: 4 PM

Scholarship Awards will be announced after the Gala.

African American Performing Art Center

310 San Pedro Dr. NE

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108

