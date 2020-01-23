Mayberry Senior Services is a great alternative to nursing homes and assisted living care

Mayberry Adult Day Program is passionate about serving seniors and providing excellent care and companionship to those that need assistance and supervision. CEO Jessica Lager and Director of Services Risa Vallano discussed their wonderful adult day program and the services they provide at Mayberry.

Mayberry is locally owned and operated. CEO has over 20 years of experience in management and working with individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities. She also is a Nationally Certified Dementia Practitioner. The managers and direct care staff at Mayberry are well qualified, well trained, have wonderful, positive attitudes and are very patient. The Mayberry team is passionate about serving others and providing excellent care to those that need assistance.

The success of Mayberry Senior Services is dependent on these core values: compassion, integrity, respect, dignity, and the passion to serve others.

The services they provide at Mayberry:

Adult Day Program / Life Enrichment Center

Respite for Primary Caretaker

Provide Care and Companionship for those who need Assistance and Supervision

Assistance with Day to Day Living Activities

Social Opportunities, Activities and Entertainment offered throughout the day

Nutritious Lunches and Snacks served daily

Staff to Client Ratio = 1 : 5

Nurse on Staff

Licensed with NM Department of Health and NM Board of Pharmacy

The activities offered at Mayberry:

Cognitive Stimulation Activities

Reminiscing Sessions

Current Events

Exercise/Yoga/Stretching

Games/Cards/Puzzles

Music/Sing-Along Songs

Live Entertainment/Arts and Craft

Multi-generational Program

Pet Therapy

Gardening/Secure Outdoor Area

Mayberry’s Day Program provides high-quality services that are cost-effective and a great alternative to a nursing home and assisted living care.

