The Adobe Theater presents Ken Ludwig’s ‘Leading Ladies’

The Adobe Theatre is a nonprofit theatre group whose mission is to present the finest theatrical performances to the community, to provide an educational vehicle to produce plays, musicals, and other entertainments and furnish an opportunity for learning experiences for theatre enthusiasts of all ages with any degree of experience. They are proud to present Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies, directed by Lewis Hauser. Actress Ericka Zepeda, who plays Meg, and Actor James Kitz, who plays Doc, discussed the production and what audience can expect.

In this farcical romp, Jack and Leo, two down-on-their-luck English Shakespearian actors, find themselves acting for pennies on the Moose Lodge circuit throughout Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. When they hear that a dying woman in York, PA wants to leave her fortune to two, long-lost English nephews, they come up with a plan to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. Hilarity ensues when they find out that the relatives aren’t actually nephews, but nieces and they are forced to disguise themselves as ladies to infiltrate the family.

Romantic entanglements and a comedy of errors commence as the two men struggle to convince family members of their authenticity at the same time as Leo finds himself falling head-over-high-heels in love with one of the dying lady’s other nieces. Director Lewis Hauser states, “Leading Ladies is that rare mix of screwball comedy and farce, with a tip of the hat to the Billy Wilder classic Some Like It Hot. The characters are real. The situations are real. And that makes for great comedy, as only author Ken Ludwig can imagine it”.

Event details

Leading Ladies

Friday, January 17 – February 9th

The Adobe Theatre

9813 4th Street NW

Friday & Saturday evening performances: 7:30 PM

Sundays: 2 PM

Pay What You Will: Thursday, February 6, 7:30 PM

General Admission $20

Discounts: $17 (Seniors, Students, ATG/PBS Members, Military, First Responders)

Opening Weekend Special: All tickets $15

