ABQ To Do showcases projection mapping, modern circus acts, and outdoor painting

If you’re looking for something fun to do over the weekend, ABQ To Do has you covered as they highlight the best in events and entertainment in Albuquerque.

Lighten Up Albuquerque: Electric Playhouse will be showcasing its larger than life projection mapping onto the Balloon Museum as part of it’s Lighten Up Albuquerque series. On January 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., view Brian Carlson’s artwork as he expresses the themes of energy, light, community, sustainability, and play. Visitors will also be able to enjoy food truck dining, a Marble Brewery beer garden, balloon glow, and free admission to the museum.

Popejoy Presents Cirque Mechanics: An act inspired by modern circus takes audience members into a world of gears, pulleys, and sawdust. Cirque Mechanics’ show, “42FT-A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels” displays acrobatics with mechanical marvels. The show takes place on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

South Valley Visions: This event allows guests to learn more about the history of plein air painting (outdoor painting) in New Mexico. Hosted by Bernalillo County, this free event takes place on Sunday, January 26 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House located at 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW.

