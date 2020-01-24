Celebrate the Chinese New Year and the year of the rat

Chinese New year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is China’s most important festival. It is also the most important celebration for families and a week of an official public holiday.

The date of the Chinese New Year is determined by the lunar calendar; the holiday falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21st. Chinese New Year this year falls on Saturday, January 25th and it is beginning a year of the rat.

So how can you celebrate? You can celebrate this weekend by joining the Chinese Culture Center as they celebrate and ring in the year of the rat! This is a completely free event and anyone is welcome!

They’ll have traditional New Years Dragon and Lion Dances, Tai Chi, Kung Fu demonstrations, drumming, and fireworks! If you didn’t know, they hold this event every year at the Lunar New Year, or “Chinese” New Year, and it’s a fun, family-friendly event.

