Start your engines for 29th Annual Supernationals Custom Auto Show

The Supernationals Custom Auto Show makes its return to Albuquerque with the nation’s top hot rods, custom cars and trucks, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles that come from as far away as North Carolina. This 29th annual event will celebrate all motorheads as cars will be competing for over $20,000 in cash and awards.

This year will feature a variety of special guests including Hot Wheels Designer Mike Herelda and Red Baron builder, Chuck Miller.

The 29th Annual Route 66 Casino Hotel Supernationals will take place at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque from Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26. Tickets can be purchased online for $16.50 for a one-day adult pass or a one-day kids pass for $4.50.

Save $2.50 off the gate price of tickets by purchasing them at O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

