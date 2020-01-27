Craft a healthier lifestyle in 2020

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions this year that you’ve struggled to keep? If so, you are not alone. Just because you’re struggling, doesn’t mean you have to give up. NMSU Assistant Professor/Family & Consumer Science Agent Dianne Christensen discussed how to keep your New Year’s resolutions.

It is critical to understand and have clarity with our WHYS for wanting to live healthier lives. We might set objective goals like lose 5 pounds or lower our blood pressure. It is important to have WHYS for each goal. WHYS are the benefits or reasons achieving our goals will bring to our lives. For example, we might want more energy, fit into our pre-holiday clothes, lower our medication.

Our WHYs inform what we THINK. What we THINK influences what we FEEL and our feelings definitely impact what we DO. It is called THINK, FEEL, DO. Positive thoughts bring encouragement to our lives and science tells us we make healthier choices.

