Lovelace Women’s Hospital is sponsoring Day of Dance for Health on Saturday, February 1st at Sandia Resort & Casino. This is a free event and is open to the public! Administrative Director Sherry Aragon discussed the event and how you can participate.

Day of Dance is a national celebration of finding fun ways to care for your heart. Day of Dance events includes education on heart disease, no-cost health screenings, heart-healthy snacks, dancing demonstrations, and open dancing. Part of the day includes the 12th Annual Duke City Dance Off where local celebrities compete against each other in a dance competition.

The Duke City Dance Off Contestants are:

Kristie Bair, Bair Med Spa

Dr. Mridula Rai, New Mexico Heart Institute/Lovelace Medical Group

Leanne Kravitz, Fidelity Investments • Erika del Castillo, Radio Lobo

Rodney Prunty, United Way of New Mexico

Ando, KISS 97.3

Johnny Crain, Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center

Speedy Rodriguez, American General Media

Denzil Ross, Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center

Event details

Lovelace Women’s Hospital Day of Dance

Saturday, February 1st, 2020

11 AM – 3 PM

Sandia Resort & Casino

FREE

Lovelace Women’s Hospital (LWH), the first and only hospital in New Mexico dedicated to women’s health. LWH offers a 53-bed advanced neonatal intensive care unit, a natural birthing center, a nationally-recognized, award-winning breast care center, and birthing center and the first robotic surgery program in the state recognized as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation. Lovelace Women’s Hospital was named to Modern Healthcare’s 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, ranking 28th in the country.

