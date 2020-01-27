Open your heart this Valentine’s Day and help those living with ALS

The ALS Association (National Office and the New Mexico Chapter) is hosting its 4th annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show. There you can shop for the hottest fashion from local boutiques, savor local food, listen to new artists, and taste award-winning wine. Development Director Katie Crouch and Fashion Show Chair Jill Sivage talked about the event and what you can expect this year.

The ALS Association (National Office and the New Mexico Chapter) operates under a shared mission: to help people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and to leave no stone unturned in the search for a cure.

They work together to accomplish their mission. The New Mexico Chapter focuses primarily on helping local patients and families live with ALS while the National Office focuses primarily on research and advocacy. The Chapter supports the National Office through revenue sharing and research contributions. The National Office supports Chapters by providing up-to-date information and materials.

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The ALS Association covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease.

Their accomplishments are made possible by the generosity of others. From the smallest donation to the largest gift, donors touch the ALS community with hope for the future.

The New Mexico Chapter was founded in 1999 by a small group of passionate individuals touched by ALS to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their families.

Event details

The 4th Annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show

Thursday, February 13, 2020

5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Hotel Albuquerque

800 Rio Grande

Albuquerque, NM 87114

$100 Per Person

This is a 21+ event.

