The Holocaust and Intolerance Museum of New Mexico wants to eliminate hate and intolerance

The Holocaust and Intolerance Museum of New Mexico (HIMNM) fights hatred and intolerance through exhibits and educational programming. They impact several thousand school-age children each year to help them deal with bullying and issues of racial and religious intolerance. Leon Natker discussed the museum and why Holocaust remembrance day is important.

HIMNM is unique. Their purpose is to educate visitors as well as teach about other genocides and forms of bullying that have affected people around the world. They are not limited to one religion, culture, geographic area, or time.

Education is their focus. A critical component of their mission is educating children about bullying, prejudice, and hate. Their outreach programs encourage empathy for others – to become “upstanders,” rather than bystanders – and befriend those in their communities who need their support.

Their exhibits educate. The museum welcomes thousands of visitors annually. They include exhibits on the Holocaust, the African American Experience, and others through the ongoing development of new and pertinent exhibits.

Their mission is to eliminate hate and intolerance, one mind at a time. They accomplish this through exhibits and education programs that teach about genocide, prejudice, human rights, and social justice issues. These lessons are the foundation that builds understanding and compassion in a troubled world.

Event details

Memorial for Werner Gellert, founder of HIMNM

February 9th, 2020

