Albuquerque Neuroscience is conducting a clinical trial in depression

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. They have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease for the last 30 years. They are starting a new study of an investigational medication to see if it can specifically benefit people who have depression with loss of interest or enjoyment. Anderson Riddle and Glenn Michael Dempsy discussed the study and how you could get involved.

Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc. is dedicated to performing high-quality research in the field of human diseases of the central nervous system, in particular, psychiatric disorders. Their research is conducted in a nimble, expeditious fashion to deliver maximum value for sponsors — with the ultimate goal of helping to create new medicines, which improve the human condition.

Why participate in research?

Research makes better treatments available.

Before a new medication becomes available it must prove safe and effective in research studies.

Without clinical trials, new medications cannot be developed.

Participants, who qualify, receive investigational medication and study-related exams at no cost.

Compensation for time and travel may be available.

Information from clinical trials benefits future generations and others with the same condition.

