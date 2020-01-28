Be a responsible party host this weekend

It is a big week for football, which means many of you no doubt are preparing to host blowout parties. Communications Director Marisa Maez discussed responsible party hosting for the Big Game, designated driver and rideshare options, and some fun mock-tails for the Big Game.

As part of the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) ENDWI program, they are partnering with Uber to provide a safe ridesharing option. This is to make sure people who overindulged have a way to get home safely.

Take a Ride on Us Promotion for the Big Game

Rides will be available beginning 9 AM Sunday, through Monday at 3 AM. All you need to do us download the Uber app onto your phone and use the code SUPER2020. You will receive $10 off of rides. This offer is only available for one ride per person, the tip is not included, and can not be used for Uber Eats.

