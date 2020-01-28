Comedians Taylor Williamson, Josh Blue plus many more are coming to Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

The month of February is just around the corner, and Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel and The Stage at the Star has a bunch of events coming up. Advertising manager John Andersen highlighted the events and what you can expect for Valentine’s Day.

Upcoming events

Super Sportsbook Sunday

Sunday, February 2nd

Inside Lounge 54 & Cantina Rio

4 PM – 9 PM

Free entry

Watch the year’s BIGGEST game! There will be specials on wings, hot dogs, nachos & more. There’s also Budweiser prize giveaways from the Bud Girls.

UFC 247

Saturday, February 8th

The Stage at the Star

Doors open at 5 PM

$10 Admission at the door

Comedian Taylor Williamson

Friday, February 14th & Saturday, February 15th

The Stage at the Star

7 PM & 9:30 PM (Friday & Saturday)

This event is 21 and over.

Taylor Williamson is a comedian and was the second-place winner season 8 of America’s Got Talent. He was named one of their 5 favorite acts of all time in their recent 10-year AGT Anniversary Special.

Entre Nos HBO 2020 Comedy Tour

Friday, February 21st

The Stage at the Star

7:30 PM

This event is 21 and over.

HBO Latino’s successful Entre Nos comedy series is going on the road for a LIVE 30+ city tour. Based on the successfully proven HBO programming of Entre Nos, the live comedy tour is a natural progression in this groundbreaking experience where top LatinX comedians have a platform to appeal to mainstream audiences.

Werk! The Stage

Saturday, February 22nd

The Stage at the Star

7:30 PM

Drag superstar Jackie Beat has been entertaining audiences across the U.S. and in Europe for over twenty-five years with her razor-sharp comedy and hysterical song parodies. Jackie not only warps hits by Britney Spears, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera, Cher, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, and many others, but she flawlessly sings her twisted new versions LIVE — hitting every last note.

Comedian Josh Blue

Friday, February 28th & Saturday, February 29th

The Stage at the Star

7 PM & 9:30 PM (Friday & Saturday)

This event is 21 and over.

Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability. He exploded onto the national comedy scene by capturing the attention and endearment of the country as the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Having already established himself as one of the most sought after comedians on the college circuit, his weekly appearances on Last Comic expanded his fan base exponentially.

