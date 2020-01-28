Don’t be caught without BBQ for the Big Game

Are you looking to get your BBQ fix this weekend during the Big Game? Then look no further than The County Line. The County Line has huge racks of beef and pork ribs, brisket, homemade bread and desserts that are sure to satisfy all of your cravings. General Manager Steve Renfro and Events Manager Molly McGhee discussed food for the Big Game, their BBQ Emergency Kits, and some upcoming events.

Their BBQ Emergency Kit is a real-crowd pleaser. It includes generous portions of brisket, turkey, sausage, and chicken, along with sides of potato salad, coleslaw, and beans. It’s packed in bulk and is perfect for the upcoming Big Game. They are giving away 10 of their BBQ Emergency Kits to anyone who uses #10EKITS on their social media sites. You’ll have until Saturday to enter to make sure your party this weekend is a hit with your party guests.

The County Line has been an Albuquerque favorite for Legendary Texas BBQ since 1984. Their wide-open floor plan and excellent city and mountain views make for a fantastic place to plan your next group event.

