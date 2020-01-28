Local veteran & pilot pushes boundaries of traditional whiskey

Taylor Garrett whiskey is the culmination of an aviator’s vision to produce a unique spirit using breakthrough aging technology while honoring the quality and attention to detail of the great Master Distillers. Founder & Distiller Scott Feuille discussed the process, and when and where you can grab your hands on this whiskey.

“Traditional aging means that distillers have to wait years to get their carefully crafted spirits into the hands of the people that enjoy them,” says Scott Feuille, Founder, and Distiller. “This is expensive and can be very frustrating for new distillers, often leading them to bottle someone else’s product while waiting for their own to mature. With our breakthrough technology, Taylor Garrett can get our high-quality, artisanally-crafted spirits where they belong — in the glasses of whiskey lovers — without having to wait for it to sit around in a barrel for years.”

They know what you’re thinking. You can’t rush good whiskey. And traditionally, you’d be right. But this isn’t your grandfather’s whiskey. They invite you to try something different.

Taylor Garrett whiskey is a veteran-owned company located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, founded by Scott Feuille, a retired Naval Aviator, and commercial airline pilot. Having traveled the globe and tasted some of the finest spirits the world has to offer, he’s always been fascinated by the skill and traditions of the Great American Distiller. With a passion for distilling and in pursuit of the perfect timeless spirit, Scott began his quest to craft the best tasting, no-nonsense whiskey on the market today.

Taylor Garrett Whiskey is proudly distilled and aged with their award-winning partners, Vara Winery and Distillery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Vara offers an outstanding selection of Spanish and New Mexican-inspired wines and spirits, including their exclusive Viña Cardinal, an exquisite aperitif crafted from descendants of the first grapes introduced to the New World.

“At Vara, we have great respect for the desire, dedication, and skill of artisans responsible for the innovation and elevation of quality standards for fine products,” says Doug Diefenthaler, VARA owner and COO/ExecVP. “Taylor Garrett is a prime example of this commitment, expertise, and passion for excellence. We are proud of our collaboration with Taylor Garrett and the mission of accelerating tradition to deliver exceptional whiskey.”

“Taylor Garrett is about experiencing everything that well-aged, premium whiskey has to offer…the nose, the body, the flavors, the smoothness — without the wait,” says Scott. “It has been said that the best whiskey in the world is the one you like to drink. By taking the mystique out of aging and creating a spirit that is a pleasure to sip and enjoy, I hope that everyone who drinks Taylor Garrett will consider it one of the best.”

