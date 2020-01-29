Animal Humane New Mexico helps keep cats and dogs mentally stimulated

Keeping dogs and cats mentally stimulated is a major component for their overall wellbeing and the staff at Animal Humane New Mexico works hard to keep them engaged while waiting for their fur-ever families.

Shelter enrichment is anything new or novel within a pet’s environment that they can interact with. That stimulates them not only physically sometimes but mentally, socially, cognitively, and in a sensory way as well.

Animal Humane New Mexico has a number of programs to help transitioning pets as well as current pet owners.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

