Enjoy traditional French style crème brûlée at Crème de la Crème

Crème de la Crème is a small local business specializing in modern flavors of artisan crème brûlée, made in a traditional French style, and hand-torched before your eyes! Owner Armani Brigante discussed Crème de la Crème, when and where you can catch them, and even had a live demonstration using their torch!

Their specialty services include catering lavish, weddings, corporate facilities, and private companies.

Additionally, they are publicly exclusive with Marble Brewery every Thursday and Saturday for their fun and an indulgent weekly event called “Brûlée and Brews!”

You can keep up to date with all of their weekly rotating flavors and events via their Instagram page.

