Pamper not only yourself but your pets as well

Your Pet Magazine is a local publication promoting and supporting the wonderful Pet community in New Mexico. Their mission is to make New Mexico the #1 Pet friendliest state! David Lansa, Melissa Drummond, and Vickie Greewright discussed pet wellness for your four-legged friend.

Sometimes, we just need a day to treat ourselves, and our pets are no different. Pet wellness is really important to your pet’s overall wellbeing, it promotes good health, plus they love it.

Here are some of the ways you can help your pet:

Grooming your pet

Getting a spa package

Using therapeutic conditioners

De-shedding

Paw massages

Nail clipping if need

Dental hygiene

