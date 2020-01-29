Stuffedlust Sopapilla Company is New Mexico food with a twist

Stuffedlust Sopapilla Company is a local, family-run, food truck that specializes in New Mexican food with a twist. They offer stuffed Sopapillas, tacos, enchiladas, and desserts. Owner & Director of Business Development Angelique Schwegler discussed more on the business and what to expect.

Their story starts with a dough recipe and a dream. The recipe came from their momma, Julia. Julia grew up cooking Hispanic food with her family in Chilili New Mexico. Her grandma Tapia and her grandma Elsinore made sopapilla dough from scratch and both were similar but neither had a recipe that she could write down and duplicate because after all, most great recipes come from “a little of this and a little of that.” Anyway, eventually Julia grew up and in 1970 she wanted to make sopapillas for her own family, and after many attempts at “a little of this and a little of that,” a well-loved family dough recipe was born.

Julia’s carry out and Julia’s kitchen followed and, eventually, she retired. However, her crazy kids decided her sopapillas should be shared with the world. So, now the dream comes into play. Their dream is to present you with delicious chef-inspired recipes all stuffed into their mom’s amazing sopapillas. Come let them Stuff your lust!!

Their sopapillas have meat, vegan, gluten-free, and dessert options for whatever you’re craving.

You catch them:

Every Friday at Ex Novo Brewery

Every Wednesday at La Cumbre Brewery

Every Thursday in February at Brewlab 101

The salt Yard, Haven House fundraiser 18th

NM Street food festival February 8th

