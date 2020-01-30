Help solve the mystery with ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Albuquerque Little Theatre is proud to present Murder on the Orient Express, a well-known story by Agatha Christie. Actress Abby Van Gerpen, who plays Countess Andrenyi, Actor Parker Owen, who plays Monsieur Bouc, and Actor Chad Brummett (yes, that Chad Brummett) discussed the production, what audiences can expect, and how you can catch the show.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. In this brand-new stage adaptation, Christie’s masterpiece of suspense will leave you breathless.

Murder On The Orient Express (Photography | Jason Ponic Photography)

Event details

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Rated PG-13

January 24th – February 9th, 2020

Final Performances

Friday, January 31 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 1 at 2 PM (ASL Interpreted Performance, Please contact the Box Office at 505-242-4750 ext.2 for more information.)

Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 2 at 2 PM

Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 PM

Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 9 at 2 PM

Tickets

Adults $23

Seniors (65+) $21

Students (13-University) $19

Children (12 & Under) $15

The Mission of Albuquerque Little Theatre is to cultivate an appreciation of the theatre arts through active participation in fully-staged productions and to nurture aspiring talent through innovative educational programs. ALT facilities offer the opportunity to make performance and educational activities available to the community and to develop programs to enhance the cultural environment in which we live.

