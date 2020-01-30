The New Mexico Philharmonic is a professional symphony orchestra that performs over 30 concerts each year in the Albuquerque area. Guild President Anne McKinney and guest singer Tracey Whitney discussed their upcoming gala.

Celebrate the weekend at the New Mexico Philharmonic Gala: New York Lights! Enjoy music, appetizers, plated dinner & wine, fabulous silent & live auctions, and more!

Event details

NMPhil Spring Gala: New York Lights!

Saturday, March 7, 2020, 5:30 PM

The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney

Las Puertas Event Center

1512 1st St NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

