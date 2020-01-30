Skip the last-minute Valentine’s gifts with Edible Arrangements

Locally owned and operated, Edible Arrangements has been open for business in the northeast Albuquerque heights for nearly 15 years. They provide healthy treats, snacks, smoothies and all different types of chocolate-covered fruit. It’s the perfect gift for any occasion! Owner Jeremiah Johnson discussed some of the new things they’re offering for Valentine’s Day.

Looking to give your Valentine something different this year? Edible Arrangements is kicking up the heat by introducing their semisweet chocolate dipped strawberries with chipotle flakes. They’re offering this in a few of their arrangements.

It’s also offered in their Burning Love Caramel Apple. Start with a fresh Granny Smith apple and dip it in their caramel. Then, they cover the entire confection in their signature semisweet chocolate. Then they top the whole thing with spicy chipotle chili flakes to bring some heat to this indulgent creation.

Like this: Like Loading...