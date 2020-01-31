ABQ to Do highlights weekend events around the Duke City

ABQ to Do stopped by to highlight some of the events this weekend around the Duke City.

2020 One Albuquerque Youth Job & Volunteer Fair: The City of Albuquerque is hosting the second annual One ABQ: Youth Job & Volunteer Fair. Youth attendees will discover employment and volunteer opportunities throughout the community, apply for positions on-site, meet with hiring managers, and attend informational breakout sessions that will provide a jump-start on career and educational development.

Saturday, February 1st

10 AM – 2 PM

Albuquerque Convention Center

Cirque Mechanics: Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to the Cirque Mechanics world of gears and canvas, pulleys, and sawdust. Inspired by modern circus, this company finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American industrial ingenuity. Their show, “42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” displays a quality rarely found in modern circus. Cirque Mechanics’ signature style is wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical marvels, and a bit of clowning around.

Friday, January 31

7:30 PM

Popejoy

Book of Mormon: It’s back by popular demand! The New York Times calls it “The Best Musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: The Funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it, “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread The Good Word. Now with standing room, only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.

February 4th – February 9

Popejoy

Big Game Watch Party: Join Bernalillo County for a free Big Game watch party! Parents and kids will be able to watch the game and enjoy recreational activities and video games. Food will be provided and this is a free event for all ages!

Sunday, February 2

1 PM – 8 PM

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center

9800 4th St. NW

