Are you interested in buying or selling your home? Now may be your chance

Peacock & Company specializes in helping buyers and sellers realize their dreams of homeownership and wealth in real estate. They are here to serve our community. They offer complimentary market analysis reports to everyone, whether you are wanting to sell or not. Kayla Peacock discussed home values and how to get into the market.

If you are a seller, now is the time! They have an extensive marketing program that has proven to sell your home fast. Their team’s average days on market is less than 6! If you are a buyer, it is important to have an experienced team on your side. Most offers are multiple offer situations in this market. It is important to have a realtor working for you that understands the ways to make you come out on top with a seller and get the keys to that dream home (Fun Fact: Realtors cost $0 to buyers!)

Like this: Like Loading...