Enjoy some great BBQ during the Big Game

If you’re in the mood for some insanely good BBQ, then Rudy’s is the place for you. Area Director Randy Kenna and Catering Director Robert Sewell stopped by the kitchen to discuss what they serve and what they’ve got going on for the Big Game this weekend.

Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q is Hill Country Texas Bar-B-Q. Specializing in smoked meats and using Texas oak to smoke our meat. We are a counter service style restaurant and sell the meat like a meat market (weighed on a scale) and our side items a la carte. We use a dry rub, smoke the meat and allow the guest to apply our Bar-B-Q “Sause” (if they want). Brisket is our number one seller and Turkey Breast (100% all-white meat) is number two.

We have been in business in ABQ for 25 years now and pride ourselves in providing great Bar-B-Q, great guest service in a comfortable and friendly family atmosphere.

We believe in giving back to our community and are heavily involved with Special Olympics of NM, New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA), ALS of NM, just to name a few.

Their Group meal is a “Picnic in a Box.” It includes your meats, side items, bread, “Sause,” drinks, cups, sweeteners, lemons, relish tray, plasticware, and even a tablecloth. The amount of meat will be a 1/2 # per person (equal to 2 average portions per person). You can call ahead or order online to place an order. If you’re planning for the Big Game, just give them at least a day’s notice to help guarantee the pickup time you desire.

